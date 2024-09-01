Sibling rivalry looms at Malarayat

LIPA CITY, Batangas — Lisa and Mona Sarines are set to engage in yet another intense sibling rivalry, this time with the stakes higher than ever, as they compete not only for leg honors in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series 6 but also for dominance in the girls’ 13-15 category.

As the penultimate leg of the seven-stage regional series tees off today at the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club, the Sarines twins find themselves in a head-to-head showdown for the top spot in the highly competitive four-age division series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

The anticipated clash between the sisters was intensified by the unexpected withdrawal of Precious Zaragosa due to injury.

Fresh off a commanding victory at the Luisita leg two weeks ago, Zaragosa had been poised to challenge the Sarines twins for the top position. Her absence now shifts the focus squarely onto the Sarines siblings as they vie for the No. 1 spot in their division.

While all three players have effectively secured their places in the upcoming Match Play Championship, the Sarines sisters are not expected to hold back.

With the national finals slated for 1 to 4 October at The Country Club in Laguna, each is aiming to maintain peak performance and sharpen their competitive edge.

Currently, Lisa Sarines leads the category with 50 points, with Mona close behind at 48 points. Zaragosa remains in contention with 46 points, despite her absence.

The ongoing absence of Levonne Talion, who ranks fourth with 43 points, further reinforces the race for the final top-four position.

Montserrat Lapuz, with 36 points, and Kendra Garingalao, still in the hunt with 21 points, are also vying for a coveted spot as the series nears its conclusion.

The nationwide circuit will culminate on 10 to 13 September for the final Luzon series leg at Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite, where the top four performances will determine the four finalists who will join the top two players from each division of the Visayas and Mindanao series.