SHANAIA GOMEZ IS ON ‘CLOUD 9’

Kapamilya singer-actress Shanaia Gomez delivers a sweet love confession in her new single “Cloud 9.”

Shanaia composed the dance-pop track, which revels in the magic of falling in love and how it can make one feel like they are on “cloud nine.” StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos produced the upbeat anthem that encourages listeners to express their true feelings.

Before “Cloud 9,” Shanaia released the “Slow Dancing” single and music video, which features Pamilya Sagrado actor JC Galano. The song was included on Spotify’s EQUAL Philippines playlist along with her other single “Para Sa’yo.”

Shanaia began her music career when she auditioned in the first season of Idol Philippines in 2019. She also became one of the most prominent housemates of Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10 captivating audiences with her charm and talent. In 2022, she released the singles “Para Sa’yo” and “Awake.”

After her PBB stint, she dabbled into acting through the film Rewind and series Click, Like, Share, He’s Into Her, and FPJ’s Batang Quiapo. Recently, she earned praise for her performance in the comedy musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.