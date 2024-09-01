Senator Go inspects Davao SHC, leads relief operation

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Baganga, Davao Oriental, on 30 August 2024, to inspect the town’s Super Health Center.

During his visit, Go emphasized the critical role of health infrastructure in national development. He highlighted that investing in such projects is essential to ensuring all Filipinos, regardless of economic status or location, receive timely medical attention.

“Ang Super Health Center ay isang mahalagang puhunan sa kalusugan ng ating komunidad. Hindi lamang ito isang gusali — ito ay isang tulay ng pag-asa na magdadala ng pangunahing serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Nais natin na magkaroon ng access sa serbisyong pangkalusugan, mula sa konsultasyon at diagnostic hanggang sa panganganak at pangangailangan ng agarang lunas, nang hindi na kailangang bumyahe pa nang malayo,” Go stated.