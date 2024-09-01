Senator Go inspects Davao SHC, leads relief operation
Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Baganga, Davao Oriental, on 30 August 2024, to inspect the town’s Super Health Center.
During his visit, Go emphasized the critical role of health infrastructure in national development. He highlighted that investing in such projects is essential to ensuring all Filipinos, regardless of economic status or location, receive timely medical attention.
“Ang Super Health Center ay isang mahalagang puhunan sa kalusugan ng ating komunidad. Hindi lamang ito isang gusali — ito ay isang tulay ng pag-asa na magdadala ng pangunahing serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Nais natin na magkaroon ng access sa serbisyong pangkalusugan, mula sa konsultasyon at diagnostic hanggang sa panganganak at pangangailangan ng agarang lunas, nang hindi na kailangang bumyahe pa nang malayo,” Go stated.
He explained that Super Health Centers are medium-sized polyclinics designed to decongest hospitals by offering primary healthcare services in one location. These centers are equipped for outpatient care, birthing, diagnostics, lab tests, x-rays, and minor surgeries, including specialized services like EENT care, physical therapy, oncology, and telemedicine.
“Ang bawat Super Health Center ay dinisenyo upang tugunan ang pangunahing pangangailangan sa kalusugan, kabilang na ang primary care, medical consultations at early disease detection, upang mabawasan ang pagsisiksikan sa ospital, at mailapit ang serbisyo medikal sa mga taong nangangailangan nito,” Go added.
Following the inspection, Go led a relief operation at the Brgy. Salingcomot Covered Court. Coordinating with Councilor Roy Nazareno, the team provided aid to 1,750 residents, including laborers, carpenters, and fishermen. Congressman Nelson Boy Dayanghirang and Vice Governor Nelson Dayanghirang Jr. also joined the activity, which included both material and financial assistance.
"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go concluded.