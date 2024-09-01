Scheffler takes 5-stroke lead

MIAMI (AFP) — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains on course to complete his remarkable season with the $25-million FedEx Cup title, heading into Sunday’s final round of the season-ending Tour Championship with a five-stroke lead.

Fellow American Collin Morikawa failed to close the gap on Scheffler in the third round, making a 4-under par 67 at East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, while Scheffler posted a 5-under round of 66.

The Masters champion and Olympic gold medallist, Scheffler began the week on 10 under-par under the staggered scoring system used for the season finale which determines the FedEx Cup playoff winner.

The system is designed to ensure an advantage for the leader in the Cup standings while still leaving opportunity for challengers should the leader slip up in the final of the three playoff tournaments.

But Scheffler, with his eye on a seventh win on the PGA Tour this season, has shown no signs of opening the door. Morikawa, who began the week six strokes behind the favorite, has managed to reduce the gap by just one shot over the three rounds.

Scheffler offered a glimmer of hope when he bogeyed the par-4 first hole, where after driving into the rough to the right, he missed a 12-foot par putt.

But that was the only blemish on the 28-year-old’s scorecard and the finish to his round — with birdies on four of the last five holes, including the last three — sent a clear signal of his intent for Sunday.

“Keep doing what I’ve been doing, staying in the moment, staying patient out there. I’ve bogeyed the first hole two of the last three days and both times I didn’t make any bogeys after that. So that’s kind of good momentum for me,” Scheffler said.