REIMAGINED ART FOR ICANSERVE’S 25TH

Street fashion and art have come together for a very special cause. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, ICanServe presents “The Pink Room” — a special exhibit of sneakers reimagined as art pieces, seen through the eyes of 25 of the country’s most prominent artists.

These very special sneakers, collectively known as the “Icons of Hope,” will be on display at The Estate Makati Lounge in SM Aura from 1 to 2 September, and then over at Brittany Hotel in BGC from 4 to 14 September. The shoes will then be put up for auction to raise funds for ICanServe and their projects.

For each of the artists, their canvas was the Nike Air Force 1 (AF1) Triple White. They were challenged to use their creative palettes to make the shoes fly, figuratively, or maybe even literally.

Whether that meant adding feathers, as RM de Leon did, or to put Pegasus wings on them, like Daniel dela Cruz did in silver and bronze, or with wooden rafters from Carlo Calma. Monica Calma turned her shoes into a sculptural piece with swathes of pink paint, the universal color for breast cancer awareness. Toym Imao brought his trademark sarimanok design to his one-of-a-kind creation, while Carlo Tanseco took the patriotic route with Jose Rizal and the colors of the flag in his work. Plet Bolipata and Elmer Borlongan did a special collaborative piece, while Lydia Velasco painted one of her women on the shoes. National Artist Ben Cab also contributed his artistry to “The Pink Room,” using a play of colors for his pair of Nikes for the auction.

Other artists participating in “The Pink Room” are Vien Valencia, Tracie Anglo-Dizon, Ronald Ventura, MM YU, Melissa Yeung Yap, Jose Santos III, Pam Yan Santos, Max Balatbat, Manny Garibay, Arce, Gus Albor, Christina Dy, Jinggoy Buensuceso, Katrina Cuenca and Monica Delgado.