QC lawmaker haunted by stalled infra projects

Quezon City 3rd District Congressman Franz Pumaren is facing criticism for several infrastructure projects that have been stalled for years and which have been blamed for heavy flooding in the district.

The projects, all sports-related, have come under scrutiny while the lawmaker, who rose to political prominence after a successful career in basketball, has been accused of negligence in their implementation.

One such project is located in Barangay Pansol, near Ateneo de Manila University. Residents claim that P50 million had been allocated for the project before it stalled.

The proposed Belarmino Sports Complex in Barangay Milagrosa has reportedly suffered a similar fate.

Meanwhile, a covered basketball court in Barangay Quirino 2-B, which was supposed to be renovated, has been left with a blocked drainage system, causing severe flooding, residents said.

"Even our barangay (village) officials could not give any explanation on why the drainage has been blocked. Basta na lang tinakpan di man lang nilinis (drainage) ayun, tuwing umuulan, waist-deep ang baha," one resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He added that the situation might be due to "negligence, or di nila (barangay officials) alam talaga ang construction scheme."

Pumaren hits back at critics

Pumaren, however, claimed that the accusations against him were "politically motivated," since the mid-term elections are approaching.

"Those projects were requested by the barangay residents. Now if those were stalled, who you should blame for? Di ba dapat yun implementing agency or the contractor," Pumaren said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

He suggested that his would-be opponent in the upcoming elections could be behind these reports of stalled projects.

"Di naman nasayang ang pera sa mga iyan. The contract was terminated so the funds are returned to the national treasury," Pumaren said.

He also clarified that the Belarmino Sports Complex, which is being built in phases, only recently completed its first phase.

"Project pa ni (Congressman) Allan Reyes yan. Mga tatlong linggo pa lang natapos ang phase 1," Pumaren said, referring to the former lawmaker whom he beat last election.

"The 2nd phase is now ongoing, under my term na. Kaya nandun na ang pangalan ko. Alam niyo na siguro sino yun mga nagrereklamo? Eh di mga tao ng kalaban ko," the lawmaker pointed out.