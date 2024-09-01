QC gets solar-powered daycare

The Quezon City government has received its first ever net-zero daycare center from sustainable homes builder BillionBricks.

The company turned over the Net-Zero Sienna model house to Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on 28 August, when it unveiled the design at the BillionBricks Experience Center in Barangay Bagong Silangan.

Belmonte thanked BillionBricks and its co-founder and CEO Prasoon Kumar for the gift that will be helpful in teaching children while saving on energy cost.

The Net-Zero House uses PowerShade Technology, an innovative solar roofing system that enables it to generate all its electricity needs. It is engineered to withstand typhoons and earthquakes and designed with smart home integration to provide data, information and relationship assistance to homeowners.

The model house also features large windows, high ceilings and sustainable, quality materials never before seen in affordable housing.

BillionBricks is currently building its first 38 Sienna homes in the Philippines before it scales to a 1,000-home community with 10 megawatt peak of rooftop solar capacity.