PLDT withdraws from Invitational

PLDT’s decision to withdraw from participating in the coming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference has nothing to do with its crucial Reinforced Conference semifinal loss to unbeaten Akari on Saturday or the protest it lodged.

PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo clarified that the High Speed Hitters have already expressed their intention to skip the mid-season tournament that will run from 4 to 12 September even before the rescheduled semis match against the Chargers citing health reasons.

PLDT has been riddled with injuries to its key players with its top local scorer Savi Davison sitting out the import-laced conference due to a knee injury. Kim Kianna Dy has yet to debut after transferring from disbanded F2 Logistics due to knee issues.

The High Speed Hitters also missed the services of middle blocker Del Palomata because of her Alas Pilipinas commitment and won’t be released until late September.

“They pulled out last Thursday because they want to rest their players ASAP,” Malonzo told Daily Tribune on Sunday.

PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort also confirmed the team’s decision, saying that most of his available players have been playing through various injuries and need to “recover physically, mentally and emotionally” following a grueling campaign.

Malonzo said that a replacement will be named soon pending an official announcement.

All semifinalists in the Reinforced Conference are qualified in the Invitational which also features foreign guest teams Est Cola of Thailand and defending champion Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan. Cignal and finalists Akari and Creamline will participate.

“We’ve already decided who will replace PLDT. (But) I’m not at liberty to disclose yet but the league will make an official announcement,” he said.

With the High Speed Hitters’ withdrawal the spot is now open for the four other teams that qualified in the quarterfinal — Chery Tiggo, dethroned Petro Gazz, Capital1 and Farm Fresh — given that their respective reinforcements are still around and willing to accept an extension.

Reports of the pullout came a day after the High Speed Hitters’ highly emotional and controversial, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, loss to the Chargers in the semis, which was pushed back due to a power interruption at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City last Thursday.

It also came out a few hours after PLDT announced that it had put the game under protest.

“We have officially filed a complaint with the PVL Board. Our High Speed Hitters and the coaches have been fighting tooth and nail for every win and every point. This is us the management, showing we will fight for them, too,” the High Speed Hitters’ official statement posted on their Facebook page read.

“From this point on, we can only hope for the best.”

Already at match point, 14-13, PLDT halted an ongoing rally to call for a video challenge on a net fault by Akari middle Ezra Madrigal, which if successful would’ve handed the High Speed Hitters the win.

But officials after a long deliberation denied the challenge and awarded the Chargers a point following the league’s rule on challenges that halt ongoing rallies, thus forcing a deuce.

PLDT still had a chance to salvage victory after Fiolla Ceballos scored on a hit for another matchpoint advantage. But Grethcel Soltones answered with back-to-back hits as Russian import Lena Samoilenko smacked her attack straight to the net yielding the win to first time finalist Akari.

Malonzo explained that based on FIVB rules on net fault, Madrigal’s net contact came as a second motion away from ball play.

In a video review, Malonzo pointed out that the ball had been dug by Akari import Oly Okaro thus initiating a different play even before Madrigal went down from a block attempt. Her feet landed on the floor when she made contact with the net which was allowed per game officials’ interpretation of the FIVB rule.

To avoid confusion, officials decided not to display the video clip on the jumbotron at the packed Mall of Asia Arena but instead showed the challenge video to both teams.

With regards to the PVL’s decision on the protest, Malonzo said that he was “still furnishing the letter that the Control Committee will review.”

The league has yet to announce the official decision as of press time.

PLDT will face Cignal in the battle for bronze set at 4 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.