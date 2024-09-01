PEACE BELL RITE

Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr. and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya led the ringing of the Peace Bell at a ceremony in Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Sunday, 1 September 2024. Also in the photo are Bangsamoro Liaison Office Metro Manila Director Gafur Kanain, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema, KAPATIRAN Chairperson Veronica Tabara, and Quezon City Assistant City Administrator Alberto Quimpo. ANALY LABOR











