Ormoc's modern pentathlon facility trains champions

Ormoc, Leyte - The modern pentathlon facility in the city, initiated by Leyte 4th District Representative Richard Gomez and Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez, championed by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, and inaugurated in 2023, has paved the way for several recent successes for Filipino athletes in international competitions.

2024 Successes



The Philippine Modern Pentathlon Association (PMPA) has achieved significant milestones over the past two years, including medals won at the 2024 UIPM World Championships in Zhengzhou, China.

Melvin Sacay secured a gold medal in the Mixed Relay Junior event alongside Juliana Shane Sevilla and also bagged an Individual Junior silver medal. The nation also earned two bronze medals in the Mixed Relay Senior and Women’s Team Relay events.

Additionally, at the Asian Championships Modern Pentathlon in Hwaesong, South Korea, the Philippines clinched a bronze in the Men’s U19 Team Relay.

2023 Triumphs



Filipino athletes also excelled on the international stage last year. At the UIPM World Championships Triathle/Biathle in Bali, Indonesia, the country brought home several medals, including gold in the Triathle Junior Women event and the Biathle Women’s Team Relay.

At the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) Southeast Asia Championships in Thailand, Filipino athletes triumphed in various events, such as the Laser-Run and Triathle, which consists of running, swimming and shooting.

In a recent statement, Go said, “Ang tagumpay ng ating mga modern pentathlon athletes ay patunay na ang bawat pisong inilaan natin ay nagbunga ng tagumpay at karangalan para sa ating bansa."

“Patuloy tayong mag-iinvest sa sports, dahil naniniwala akong ang mga batang Pilipino ay may kakayahang magtagumpay sa kahit anong larangan. Sa bawat laban nila, kasama nila ako, at kasama ang buong sambayanang Pilipino. Go lang nang go!” he added.

Go's sports advocacy

Senator Bong Go has been a strong supporter of grassroots sports development in the Philippines. He played a key role in establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) through Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, NAS integrates secondary education with a sports-centered curriculum, allowing student-athletes to excel in both academics and sports.

Go also authored and sponsored Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which passed the Senate on its third reading on May 20. The bill aims to institutionalize a national sports program that promotes grassroots development and offers opportunities for aspiring athletes to compete on a national level.

As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go has secured funding for the repair and improvement of major sports facilities like the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and PhilSports Arena.