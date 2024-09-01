ONCE AND FOR ALL: Akari’s Cinderella run vs Creamline’s championship legacy

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — PLDT vs Cignal

6 p.m. — Akari vs Creamline

Storylines and subplots intertwine as the Akari Chargers and the Creamline Cool Smashers slug it out for the hotly contested Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference crown Monday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

On one side, a team venturing into uncharted waters.

And on the other, a squad brimming with championship experience. With eight titles already in its trophy cabinet, Creamline’s rich legacy makes the Cool Smashers the favorites, but the Chargers’ fairy-tale run might just rewrite history.

Akari is a team on a mission — a historic one at that.

The Chargers have defied the odds time and again, overcoming daunting two-set deficits in the eliminations and outlasting a determined PLDT side, protest and all, in the semifinals.

Unfazed by the challenges, Akari’s unbeaten march to the finals of this mid-season conference, , stands as a testament to its resilience and resolve.

But all the hard work, the sacrifices, the sweat and tears will mean little if they fail to clear the final hurdle — Creamline. The Chargers’ dream, once seemingly far-fetched, now rests on their ability to pull off one last, epic victory.

“We’re ready, we’re hot, we’ve got the energy — let’s see what happens,” declared Akari’s powerhouse import, Oly Okaro, who has only grown stronger as the challenges have mounted.

Gametime is at 6 p.m. with Cignal and PLDT disputing the bronze at 4 p.m.

Backed by the firepower of Ivy Lacsina and Grethcel Soltones, the Chargers are firing on all cylinders. The rest of the team continues to contribute in crucial ways, delivering the defensive stops and the intangibles that transform a good team into a great one.

For Akari, squarely focused on the monumental task, the dream is big — but achieving it against perhaps the most feared team in the league is a colossal challenge. Yet, in a final of this magnitude, numbers and past results can quickly become irrelevant. What matters is desire, poise and character.

Creamline, for its part, is no stranger to the pressure of finals volleyball.

Erica Staunton, one of the least heralded imports in this conference, has emerged as a clutch performer, particularly when it matters most. Her 38-point explosion in the comeback win against a luckless Cignal side underscored the Cool Smashers’ readiness to add yet another championship to their burgeoning collection.

“I just focused on doing my job and whatever I could do to help the team,” said Staunton, downplaying her performance as merely part of a broader team effort.

Creamline’s journey to its 12th finals appearance has been anything but easy, enduring challenges from other contending teams, the absence of key players, and an import who initially struggled to mesh with the team’s system.

Yet, under the steady guidance of coach Sherwin Meneses, Creamline has found a way.

Meneses, who praised Staunton’s career-high performance but emphasized the collective contribution, said: “Even if Erica makes 38 points, the contribution of the team remains solid.”

Despite being down two sets against Cignal, Meneses never doubted his squad’s ability to storm back.

“Creamline always thrives in situational plays. I have trust in the team that they would be able to come back from two sets down. But I don’t that to happen again.”

Michele Gumabao, a seasoned campaigner, also played a crucial role in Creamline’s epic comeback with her 10 points and leadership on the court.

She pointed to the team’s “big fighting heart” as the key to overcoming the HD Spikers and emphasized the importance of carrying that same heart into the finals.

“It tested our heart and coming into the championship,” she offered.

Gumabao also echoed the team management’s reminder that “the toughest battles are given to the toughest warriors.”

“We’re thankful that we were able to experience this; it will only make us really one team,” Gumabao added.