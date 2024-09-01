Nueva Ecija, Zambo post contrasting wins

Nueva Ecija and Zamboanga took different routes to victories in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season elimination round on Saturday at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards surged ahead early in the fourth quarter and never looked back to subdue the Quezon Huskers, 81-68, in the nightcap, while Zamboanga Master Sardines rallied to force overtime and beat Abra, 76-68, in the second game.

Spearheaded by Will McAloney, Nueva Ecija took command at 67-53, then foiled Quezon’s rallies to climb to 20-3 and move within sight of North Division and overall pacesetters San Juan (23-1) and Pampanga (23-2).

McAloney posted 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals, followed by Billy Robles with 11 points, six rebounds plus two steals, and Robby Celiz with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for the 2022 MPBL titlist.

The Huskers absorbed their second straight loss despite LJ Gonzales’ 19-point, seven-rebound, four-assist, two-steal effort and dropped to 18-5, barely ahead of Zamboanga (19-6) in the South Division.

Trailing, 55-60, with 4:07 left, Zamboanga scored the game’s last five points through Pedrito Galanza and Joseph Gabayni to force the extension at 60-all.

From a 68-65 count, Zamboanga, behind Renzo Subido, Galanza and Jayvee Marcelino, bunched 8 points to snap Abra’s five-win run and pull down the Weavers to 15-8.