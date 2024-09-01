NIA, NCIP discuss IP programs study

City of San Fernando, Pampanga — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) are collaborating to conduct feasibility studies for three Indigenous Peoples (IP) projects in the provinces of Pampanga and Bataan.

The initiative was announced during a meeting last 28 August led by NIA Pampanga-Bataan IMO Engineering Section chief Engr. Angelito David and NCIP Service Center chief.

The projects, focused on the Upper Gumain IP, Pasig-Potrero IP, and Sacobia IP areas, aim to improve irrigation infrastructure and support indigenous communities.

Representatives from NIA Region III Office, environmentalists and IP leaders participated in the meeting.