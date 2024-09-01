Nayong Kalikasan’s coffee mix: Coop, chefs and crawlers

Raising demand

“We want to make the coffee farm profitable. Hence, we have to create more demand for coffee,” Salinas told Daily Tribune.

That means not only making coffee drinkable but also eatable and versatile like being used as a painting medium, he says.

NKBIF partners with chefs to create new products like Barako Cookies, Barako Chocolate Coated Beans, and Barako Kaong by Ingrid Mediarito; Barako Empanada by Jay Gibson Eronico; Barako Ice Cream by May Ann Hernan; and Barako Sausage by Wenzel Roxas.

“These chefs buy Nayong Kalikasan Barako Integrated Farm’s Barako coffee and use it in their products, and then, the Nayong Kalikasan Barako Integrated Farm buy their products and resell them,” says Salinas.

“The nearby farmers have coffee and they sell it to us and we buy it at a higher price. In this way, we were able to help them,” he adds.