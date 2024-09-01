Monkeypox, HIV not connected

Mpox has nothing to do with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as these are two different viruses, an infectious disease expert stressed Sunday.

“This (mpox) has no connection to that (mpox) because HIV is different. It’s a different type of virus, which is a really progressive type of infection that will slowly destroy our immune system,” said Dr. Rontgene Solante in a televised radio interview.

He, however, noted that those infected with mpox in 2022 were HIV positive, attributing it to their intimate exposure with other people.

“What we see not only in the Philippines but also in other countries where mpox is not endemic, the clade II, usually maybe 60 to 80 percent of those infected during the 2022 infection or outbreak, are HIV positive because of the close sexual contact; the mode of transmission is intimate contact,” Solante explained.

“There is no connection (between mpox and HIV). They are really the only ones at high risk because of behavior — maybe the intimate exposures — so they are the ones who get infected,” he added.

A total of eight active mpox cases are currently reported in the country, as the Health Department recorded three new cases on Sunday, of which two were from Metro Manila, while one was from CALABARZON.

According to Solante, symptoms of mpox include headache, fever and body aches.

The DoH earlier issued updated guidelines for the prevention of mpox, including avoiding close and intimate, skin-to-skin contact such as sexual contact, kissing, hugging and cuddling with individuals who are suspect, probable, or confirmed cases of mpox.