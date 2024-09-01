MisOr dengue cases continue to rise

Cagayan de Oro City — The Misamis Oriental provincial health office has expressed alarm over the reported increase in dengue cases in the province, making it the second highest number of dengue cases next to Bukidnon from January to August this year.

According to regional health officer Dr. Teodoro Yu, the number of dengue cases has reached 2,839 with 23 deaths compared to the same period last year’s 1,933 cases and 15 deaths.

“The cases are alarming, making Misamis Oriental the second highest in terms of dengue cases next to Bukidnon, which has recorded 10,000 cases,” Yu said.

He added that the town of Claveria has the most cases with 262, followed by Gingoog City with 210 and Tagoloan with 182.

However, despite the increase in dengue cases in the province, Cagayan de Oro City, the capital, has registered the lowest number of cases in Northern Mindanao, with only five deaths as of August this year.

City Health Office (CHO) health education officer Reagan Abbu said that since January, dengue cases in the city have reached 870 from January to 12 August, which is a 40 to 45 percent increase from the 475 dengue fever cases in the same period last year.

The City Health Office reported that the dengue patients were aged from one year to 85 years old. However, only five dengue-related deaths were reported in the last eight months.

“Compared to other areas in Northern Mindanao, Cagayan de Oro City has the lowest number of cases this year,” Abbu said.

However, Abbu advised the public not to be complacent as the cases may rise in the following months, like in other areas in the region.

Earlier, the City Health Office intensified its anti-dengue information campaigns at the grassroots level to instill awareness among residents. The CHO also reminded residents to keep their surroundings clean, particularly in mosquito breeding areas.

According to the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance and Disaster Response Unit of the Department of Health-Northern Mindanao, the rains experienced in the province may have contributed to the increasing number of dengue cases.

Health authorities have intensified the campaign against dengue by going around each barangay to monitor children who are experiencing symptoms.