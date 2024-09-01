Marcos okays Iloilo ecozone

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the creation of a special economic zone in Mandurriao, Iloilo, as part of two proclamations issued recently upon the recommendation of the board of directors of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

Proclamation 668, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, creates and designates a building and parcels of land where it stands as an information technology center.

Located in Iloilo City on the island of Panay, with an area of approximately 7,021 square meters, the structure will be known as “The Grid.”

Meanwhile, Marcos also issued Proclamation 670, designating several parcels of land to be included in the existing Lima Technology Center-Special Economic Zone.

The area has a land size of 313,491 square meters.

As of April 2023, there are 419 economic zones in the Philippines, 297 of which are information technology parks or centers, according to PEZA.