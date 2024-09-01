Mapua playing cards right

Mapua University is not keeping its intentions in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball tournament under wraps.

Cardinals head coach Randy Alcantara told DAILY TRIBUNE on Sunday that they have been busy in the offseason, citing that the team went on an eight-day training camp in Japan last July.

While in Japan, the Cardinals played against collegiate teams there, noted Alcantara.

Last season, Mapua, behind Escamis, Paolo Hernandez and Warren Bonifacio, looked poised to finally win it all after finishing the league on top but was foiled by San Beda University in their best-of-three championship series.

“We stayed in Japan for eight days for training and bonding. We worked out their chemistry,” Alcantara said.

“Our ultimate goal is to be in the Finals plus to be a champion but of course, it’s not that easy.”

One of the Cardinals’ biggest prospects is former San Beda High School standout Chris Hubilla.

“The addition of Chris Hubilla will have a big impact for us. Of course, his experience from high school, that’s a big thing,” Alcantara said.

“He’s also from NCAA. So, his familiarity with NCAA games will have an advantage,” he added.

Season 100 opens shop this Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.