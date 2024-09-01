Listen to my soul

AltG Records’ Baguio-based singer-songwriter Plume bares his soul and emotions in his second single “Panggap,” released 30 August on digital platforms worldwide.

“Panggap” tells about a person struggling and pretending to be happy. Plume explains, “But while doing so, he is actually trying to find someone to pretend with. When they find each other, they eventually learn to be happy together. They stop pretending.”

A personal experience also influenced the creation of Plume’s track. “There was a time when I was having a bad day, and I was talking to someone who was also feeling down. Instead of telling her I was also sad, I pretended I was fine and tried to cheer her up so that at least one of us would feel better.”