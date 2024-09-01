‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ initiative provides needed aid

The local government of Manila — led by Mayor Honey Lacuna — has brought basic city government services directly to residents through her weekly “Kalinga sa Maynila” program.

According to the mayor, at least 500 out of the city’s 896 barangays have already been covered by the program, which aims to provide convenience to residents by bringing essential services to their communities.

Lacuna said that approximately 2,000 residents are served directly in each “Kalinga” event where the mayor is accompanied by Vice Mayor Yul Servo and heads of various city departments and offices to address concerns, complaints, and requests for assistance, especially from senior citizens, persons with disabilities and solo parents.

Among the government agencies participating in the program are the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, Department of Public Services, Department of Engineering and Public Works, Manila Barangay Bureau, Manila Civil Registry Office, City Legal Office, Manila Health Department, Manila Department of Social Welfare, Public Employment Service Office, Manila Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs, Manila Veterinary Inspection Board and the City Treasurer’s Office.

Even the Manila Police District chief and the station commander in the area are present to address public safety concerns.

The mayor has also ordered the establishment of help desks outside the venue of the “Kalinga” program which provide free services such as medical consultation, basic medicines, deworming, rabies vaccination, civil registry services, tricycle/parking registration, PWD/solo parent/senior citizen ID processing, clearing/flushing operations, water/electricity/building permit inquiries, notary services, police clearance and job vacancies.

Lacuna stressed that the “Kalinga sa Maynila” program is designed to bring city government services directly to the doorsteps of residents, saving them time and money on transportation.