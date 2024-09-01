Jomar Fleras: Feeding a hunger within

You can talk about something to death, impress hordes with your words of wit, wisdom and experience — but can you rightly say you have changed lives by it?

Playwright and social activist Jose Mariano “Jomar” Fleras, to the many whose lives he has touched, can make that claim.

Fleras is well-known in the world of theater for his plays that touch on social issues. Over 40 years ago, he wrote Kanser, a straight play based on Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere.

Kanser, he said in a magazine interview in 2023, won the “Cultural Center of the Philippines playwrighting contest in 1979. It was first staged in 1980, and has since been staged (by various productions) every year except during the height of the pandemic.”

On its 40th year of restaging, Fleras and his team decided to present the story as a musical and changed the title to Ibarra, starring actor Piolo Pascual in the title role.

That Fleras is a man of intellect is apparent in his work for theater — to inflect social commentary into entertainment form, and see the product last for decades, takes more than a brain, but a depth of understanding.

Perhaps it is precisely this level of understanding that he, at some point in his life, decided to “act” on his opinions. Currently the executive director of Rise Against Hunger Philippines, Fleras is able to extend actual assistance to the poorest families.

“I organized it almost 10 years ago. Next year will be our 10th anniversary here in the Philippines. But globally, we’re like 27 years old,” he said on Pairfect, the DAILY TRIBUNE’S digital show where he was a guest recently.

Rise Against Hunger is “a global leader in hunger relief, mobilizing volunteers to package and distribute essential food and aid to communities in need.”

Under his leadership, the organization has been transforming lives and tackling food security with innovative solutions and dedicated efforts.

“I organized (Rise Agajnst Hunger Philippines) 10 years ago because of the issue of food insecurity and hunger in the Philippines. (Do you know that) 93 children die daily because of malnutrition and hunger? 93! Yes. Malnutrition and hunger. And we’re number 10 in the world in terms of child stunting. When you talk about child stunting, (it’s not just the) issue (on) short for one’s age or what we call in Tagalog, bansot. Child stunting leads to mental retardation. And a third of all Filipino children are considered stunted. So, imagine, a third of the future Filipinos can be functionally mentally retarded. So, what kind of future will we have? And that leads to intergenerational stunting, poverty and hunger. So, it’s a cycle, it’s a violent cycle that will continue unless we put a stop to it.”

It is not the first time Fleras has worked in similar organizations, having worked in “several projects funded by the United States Agency for International Development, Australian Agency for International Development, PATH, Family Health International, Management Sciences for Health, David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the European Union and UNFPA. He has managed projects in the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and Indonesia,” it says in the website of Rise Against Hunger Philippines.

Fleras, a graduate of the University of the Philippines and a fellow of the Harvard School of Public Health, the University of Southern California, University of Hawaii, National University of Singapore and Curtin Technical University, certainly puts not just his brains to good use, but more so his heart for others.