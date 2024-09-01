Japan embassy replaces S. Leyte town’s decrepit ambulance

The Municipality of Padre Burgos’ single ambulance was already worn out due to heavy use for medical emergencies and disasters. Embassy of Japan in the Philippines donated a brand new ambulance worth P2 million to the town to serve its 11,000 residents.

The embassy’s Second Secretary Nishimura Tokiko turned over the ambulance to Mayor Hermenegildo C. Culpa and other local government officials during a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

In her message, Tokiko expressed hope that the new ambulance would enhance the capabilities of both the rural health unit and the community hospital in providing daily services and emergency response during and after calamities.