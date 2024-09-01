GLOBAL GOALS

Japan embassy replaces S. Leyte town’s decrepit ambulance

PADRE Burgos Mayor Hermenegildo Culpa (3rd from right) and Embassy of Japan in the Philippines Second Secretary Nishimura Tokiko (3rd from left) cut the ceremonial ribbon for the new ambulance donation as local health staff look on at the municipal hall of Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte on 28 August.
The Municipality of Padre Burgos’ single ambulance was already worn out due to heavy use for medical emergencies and disasters. Embassy of Japan in the Philippines donated a brand new ambulance worth P2 million to the town to serve its 11,000 residents.

The embassy’s Second Secretary Nishimura Tokiko turned over the ambulance to Mayor Hermenegildo C. Culpa and other local government officials during a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

In her message, Tokiko expressed hope that the new ambulance would enhance the capabilities of both the rural health unit and the community hospital in providing daily services and emergency response during and after calamities.

