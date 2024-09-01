Humanistic medicine enriches Taiwan students

Twenty medical students from Hualien Tzu Chi University in Taiwan have enriched their understanding of the humanistic side of medicine after volunteering for Tzu Chi Philippines’ (TCP) medical mission in Navotas City and for Tzu Chi Eye Center’s (TCEC) service to cataract patients in Manila.

The students participated in TCP’s 269th medical mission in Navotas City on 4 August, assisting with patient care and operating diagnostic equipment.

A total 477 patients — 118 of whom needed surgery, further assessment or diagnostic tests — were served that day with the help of the Taiwanese students. They admired the dedication of local volunteer doctors and the impact of their work.

The Taiwanese students also toured the TCEC in Manila on 8 August and learned about the center’s extensive range of ophthalmic services.

The many advanced instruments and equipment for glaucoma, retina problems and other eye diseases impressed the visitors as it allowed doctors to care for patients of all ages.

They also interacted with the patients, performed the Tzu Chi song “Isang Pamilya” (One Family) through sign language and distributed snacks to the patients.

At the end of their tour, the students were inspired by the stories of hope, courage and love that unfold every day in the hospital. They also learned to understand that true healing comes from the compassion and the dedication offered to each individual they encounter.