House speaker calls for high-level diplomacy over 'Magbanua' incident

House Speaker Martin Romualdez called on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday to draw the attention of the "highest levels of international diplomacy" on the latest ramming by the China Coast Guard (CCG) to a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship despite the "unprovoked action" of the latter.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701), a PCG vessel anchored at Escoda Shoal in the hotly contested West Philippine Sea, was "deliberately rammed thrice" by the CCG ship on Saturday afternoon.

The Philippine vessel sustained damage to its bridge wing and freeboard but all its personnel were reported safe and uninjured.

"The global community, including the United Nations, should be made aware of these concerning actions,” Romualdez lamented.

The House chief lamented his "deep dismay" to the government of China, which continues resorting to violent action that significantly escalates tensions between the two nations despite the Philippines' dedication to peaceful talks.

“The Philippines remains committed to dialogue and a peaceful resolution, but we also stand ready to safeguard our sovereignty. We call for respect, and we are determined to meet any challenges that may arise,” Romualdez remarked.

He added, “We continue to hope for constructive dialogue, but it is clear that our patience is being tested."

"The ramming of the BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of our largest and most modern patrol vessels, is a troubling incident that raises serious questions about respect for international law and our nation’s dignity,” he continued.

The recent collision was the CCG vessel's fifth in a row this month, not to mention Beijing's use of flares on the Philippine Air Force aircraft and ramming of Philippine vessels conducting humanitarian missions in the contested waters of WPS.

The series of aggressive confrontations between the Philippines and China transpired even as they reached a consensus in July to de-escalate their maritime dispute on the WPS.

WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela contended that the Philippines will not pull out BRP Teresa Magbanua, which China claimed was positioned in the area as early as April, "despite the harassment, the bullying activities, and escalatory action of the Chinese coast guard."

The United States, one of the country's long-standing allies, maintained that it stands with the Philippines, asserting that China's "unlawful claims of 'territorial sovereignty' over ocean areas where no land territory exists, and its increasingly aggressive actions to enforce them, threaten the freedoms of navigation and overflight of all nations."

In light of the escalating situation, Romualdez called for “stronger measures” to safeguard the country’s maritime claims, including bolstering military and coast guard presence in the WPS and strengthening alliances with international partners.

“We should enhance our presence in the [WPS], reinforce our alliances, and ensure that our capabilities are sufficient to protect our sovereign rights,” he asserted.

China has territorial claims in nearly the entire South China Sea, which overlaps the WPS, notwithstanding a 2016 arbitral ruling that deemed its sovereignty assertion baseless.

The ruling affirmed the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive EEZ in the WPS.

The PCG said Saturday that there was also a swarming of Chinese vessels around Escoda Shoal, which is around 110 nautical miles away within the Philippines' EEZ, including two People’s Liberation Army Navy tugboats, 175 and 185; and two CCG vessels with bow numbers 4301 and 3104.

In addition, the PCG also reported a large number of Chinese militia vessels loitering in various areas proximate to the BRP Teresa Magbanua.