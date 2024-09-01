Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 2 issued due to 'Enteng'

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 2 due to Tropical Depression "Enteng" on 1 September 2024 at 11:00 p.m.

PAGASA has issued an Orange Warning Level for Quezon. The area is facing a significant threat of flooding, prompting immediate concern for residents.

Meanwhile, a Yellow Warning Level has been issued for Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Metro Manila, and Cavite. These areas are expected to experience flooding in flood-prone zones.

Additionally, light to moderate rains are expected in Tarlac, Pampanga, and Zambales within the next three hours.

Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Bataan will experience light to moderate rains, with occasional heavy showers, potentially lasting for three hours.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautionary measures and stay informed about the latest updates.