Health services Filipinos deserve

Health is a fundamental right, not a commodity. We believe that every Filipino should be able to access the healthcare they need to survive and thrive.

That is why during the Senate Plenary Session last 27 August, I delivered a privilege speech to once again call on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation to make use of their available resources to fulfill their mandate as the state’s health insurer and help Filipinos who are in dire need of medical attention.

As Chairperson of the Senate Health Committee, our goal is simple: ensure that public funds for health services are utilized to benefit Filipinos in need.

With this, we questioned the transfer of P89.9 billion of PhilHealth’s excess funds to the National Treasury to be used for other purposes aside from health, which is also a part of about P500 billion reserve funds that remain unutilized despite the growing number of patients needing medical assistance from the government.

Given the existence of unutilized funds in PhilHealth, we reminded them to focus on improving health services and benefits for Filipinos instead of letting these funds be swept for purposes other than health!

We also urged PhilHealth to deliver on its promises to the people whose health they are mandated to protect.

First, to increase its case rates which have been insufficient in covering medical costs.

Second, to expand benefits to attain Universal Health Care as promised by the UHC Law.

Third, to remove the single-period confinement policy, which we deem illogical and unacceptable given that we cannot predict how often we get sick or when we will need to avail of PhilHealth benefits.

Fourth, to recommend a reduction of premium rate contribution. That is why we are pushing for the passage of Senate Bill 2620, which I am one of its authors and co-sponsors, to amend the Universal Health Care Act in order to lower the premium contributions of direct members.

Fifth, to review the fund utilization as they are asking for P74 billion as a subsidy for next year’s national budget despite still having accumulated excess funds.

Last but equally important is to give free medicines and other services to poor patients and make sure that every Filipino who is already considered a member of PhilHealth gets to benefit from all the health programs they are entitled to.

As your Mr. Malasakit, we will continue to fight for affordable and accessible healthcare for our people. Meanwhile, our service to our kababayans continues.

Last 26 August, I provided additional support to 734 fire victims in Cavite City on top of the emergency housing assistance from the National Housing Authority that we advocated for. That day, I was also a guest speaker at the Philippine Christian University’s (PCU) Graduate School Commencement Exercises where I emphasized the importance of education in shaping future leaders, being the Chair of the Senate Youth Committee.

On Tuesday, 27 August, I presided over a hearing as chairperson of the Senate Sports Committee to conduct a post-evaluation on our participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics and other international competitions. Let us continue to support our athletes as they bring honor to the country and provide our youth with the opportunities they need to excel in life through sports, keeping them away from vices, like illegal drugs, while encouraging them to keep healthy and fit.

On 30 August, we were in Cateel, Davao Oriental, to aid 1,750 impoverished residents in partnership with local leaders.

We also inspected a Super Health Center in Barangay Poblacion and witnessed the turnover of another Super Health Center in Brgy. Alegria. We then assisted 1,500 residents with Congressman Nelson Dayanghirang and Vice Governor Nelson Dayanghirang Jr.

On the same day, we went to Baganga, Davao Oriental to aid more than 1,000 low-income earners and more than 500 displaced workers in partnership with the local government and concerned agencies. We also assisted 1,750 other residents in Baganga with Councilor Roy Nazareno.

On 31 August, we strengthened our ties with local leaders in bringing services closer to the people as we attended the Philippine Councilors League - Masbate Chapter Congress held in Manila City and the Liga ng mga Barangay Congress Cluster 3 held in Pasay City.

Last week, our Malasakit Team’s work continued as we immediately aided 58 fire victims in Muntinlupa City. We also supported 54 recovering fire victims in Angono, Rizal who also benefitted from the emergency housing assistance program we pushed for to help them rebuild their homes.

We then extended help to 500 displaced workers in San Agustin, Surigao del Sur with Mayor Nick Alameda; 304 in San Jose, Batangas with Mayor Ben Patron and Vice Mayor Renji Arcilla; 650 in Macalelon, Quezon City with Vice Mayor Carmen Vidal; 500 in Alabel, Sarangani with Mayor Vic Paul Salarda; 1,402 in the towns of Balanga, Samal, Mariveles, Abucay, Limay, and Hermosa in Bataan with Governor Joet Garcia, Samal Vice Mayor Ronnie Ortiguerra, Board Member Iya Roque, Limay Vice Mayor Richie David, Abucay Mayor Robin Tagle, and VM Patrick Rellosa; 450 in Muñoz City, Nueva Ecija with Mayor Baby Armi Alvarez and other local officials; 639 in Tanauan City and Batangas City, Batangas with Tanauan City Mayor Sonny Collantes and VM Junjun Trinidad, BM Rodolfo Balba, BM Alfredo Corona, former Kap Emma Tumambing, and BM Maria Ambida; 33 in Casiguran, Aurora with Vice Gov. Jennifer Araña; 41 in Kapitolyo, Pasig City with Kap Alex Torres; and 18 youth workers in Rizal, Zamboanga del Norte with Mayor Marissa Manigsaca.

We further aided 1,000 impoverished residents in Labason, Zamboanga del Norte with Mayor Jed Quimbo; 986 in Malitbog, Bukidnon with Mayor Gary Casiño; 493 students in Balayan, Batangas with Board Member Armie Bausas; as well as 198 individuals during the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) in Mapanas, Northern Samar.

Our Malasakit Team also attended and supported the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Banga, Aklan and the inauguration of a Super Health Center in Villaverde, Nueva Vizcaya; the Liga ng mga Barangay - Tarlac City Chapter Assembly held at Davao City; and the Kababaihan ng Kalawaan (Kabaka) Gift Giving Project in Pasig City.

Our goal to bring government services closer to the people continues and we will not stop fighting for the rights of Filipinos to avail of health services they need and truly deserve. As your Mr. Malasakit, bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.