HAIL THE JEEP: New Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched

The new 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was recently unveiled with updates and tweaks but generally retaining the ruggedly handsome looks for which the brand has long been known.
The recent one came with four doors Sport variant with slightly smaller front grille with wider gaps and enough space for winch and “Trail Rated 4x4” badge.
Inside it has 12.3-inch touchscreen display complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and paired with an Alpine audio system.
All of the control buttons are found on the center panel below the dash including the power window controls. Now it has to be relocated because of the removable door panels.
The Wrangler Rubicon has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 268hp at 5,250rpm and 400Nm of torque at 3,000rpm.
It also has an eight-speed automatic transmission. The four-wheel-drive is still standard with front and rear differential lockers and sway bar disconnect feature.
With a price tag of P5.78 million, it is more expensive than the Ford Bronco which is its rival in the segment. The smaller two-door version costs P5.59 million.
The launch was organized by Inchcape Philippines, the official distributor of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM Trucks in the country, under the operations of IC Automotive Inc.
Now just like the Bronco, the New Jeep Wrangler Rubicon also boasts a solid history in off-road capability, muscular design, and “open-air freedom.”
Among the features are LED daytime running lamps, automatic headlamps with headlamp off-time delay, LED front fog lamps, and LED premium reflector headlamps.
It also has integrated windshield antenna, corning gorilla glass windshield, and a black 3-piece hard top that can be removed for the signature Jeep driving style.