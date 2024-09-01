HAIL THE JEEP: New Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched

The new 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was recently unveiled with updates and tweaks but generally retaining the ruggedly handsome looks for which the brand has long been known.

The recent one came with four doors Sport variant with slightly smaller front grille with wider gaps and enough space for winch and “Trail Rated 4x4” badge.

Inside it has 12.3-inch touchscreen display complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and paired with an Alpine audio system.

All of the control buttons are found on the center panel below the dash including the power window controls. Now it has to be relocated because of the removable door panels.