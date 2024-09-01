Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar: ready for the uneven bars of showbiz

After her historic debut in the 2024 Paris Olympics as the youngest Filipina athlete of the Philippine Centennial Team, Levi Jung-Ruivivar is gearing up for more opportunities as one of the newest members of the Viva Artists Agency.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Levi had her first foray into the world of gymnastics after her father, actor Anthony Ruivivar, and her mother Yvonne enrolled her in gymnastics classes at a young age of 18 months.

At the age of 12, she was already making a name for herself in the world of USA gymnastics, earning accolades left and right such as a third place finish at the Desert Lights National Qualifier and silver medals on uneven bars in her first elite competition at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) classic and the American classic.

During the 2021 Winter Cup, Levi bagged a gold medal on the uneven bars and placed sixth overall in the all-around category. Fast forward to the 2021 Junior Pan American Games, she placed third in the all-around category, despite a wrist injury.

By September 2023, after representing the United States since the beginning of her gymnastic career, she announced her intention to represent, the Philippines. “Growing up, Filipino culture has been a very important part of my life and I am beyond grateful to connect to my Filipina culture through my love of gymnastics,” she said in a statement.

As a member of the Philippine gymnastics team she has reaped many awards, including a bronze medal at the 2024 Asian Gymnastics Union Senior Women’s Asian Championships in Uzbekistan and a silver medal for uneven bars at the 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

After turning 17, Levi became the youngest Filipina Olympian on the Philippine Centennial Team. At 18, she represented the Philippines as the youngest Pinoy athlete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She made an impressive Olympic debut by securing 29th place in the Women’s Individual All-Around Qualification, achieving a total score of 51.099.

Now, as she signs on with Viva Artists Agency she remains moved by the love and support she received during her Olympic debut. Levi is ready for more opportunities where she may inspire a new generation of Filipino gymnasts.