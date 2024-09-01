GONE IN 8 SECONDS: Omoda 7 sets speed record in sizzling Chinese desert

In a remarkable showcase of automotive engineering excellence, Omoda 7, the latest compact crossover SUV of the global car brand Omoda and Jaecoo, recorded an 8.0 acceleration rate.
Under torrid heat of the sun in Turpan, China, the feat was achieved during an extreme-temperature test performed by no less than the international CEO for Omoda and Jaecoo, Shawn Xu.
The high-temperature performance test was conducted to demonstrate the engine efficiency of new-energy vehicles.
The results of this test prove the Omoda 7’s advanced engine, battery management system, and cooling technology, showcasing Omoda and Jaecoo’s excellence in automotive engineering.
“This result directly confirms that Omoda 7 can still maintain non-attenuated power output as well as a stable and reliable performance under high-temperature conditions,” Xu said.
“The high-temperature endurance test is just the beginning. The Omoda 7 will soon undergo further rigorous evaluations, including assessments of its pure electric cruising range and fuel consumption under power loss conditions in high temperatures.
He added: “These upcoming tests aim to address mileage concerns and advance the development of efficient and eco-friendly solutions for new energy vehicles.”
The Omoda 7, particularly its plug-in electric vehicle variant used for the trial, is engineered with various power combinations built to perform under demanding conditions.
High-temperature stability is a crucial criterion for evaluating the performance of new-energy vehicles, and the Omoda 7’s performance during the extreme heat test proves the vehicle’s engine efficiency.
During the official test, Xu executed six acceleration sprints in the scorching heat, with temperature soaring above 76℃.
Each sprint revealed the vehicle’s remarkable ability to deliver a powerful and consistent performance.
The Omoda 7 accelerated from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in an average time of 8.0 seconds, surpassing the official benchmark of 8.4 seconds.
In peak conditions, the vehicle can achieve 7.85 seconds acceleration time.
These results not only highlight the Omoda 7’s impressive power output but also affirm its reliability and efficiency under extreme heat, thanks to its advanced engine, battery management system and cooling technology.
The Omoda 7 is set to have big launch here in the Philippines this November, putting a big stake in the local motoring landscape.
With its sleek, futuristic design, the Omoda 7 was launched during the Beijing motor show although it was to be formally unveiled worldwide later in the year.
Straight from Wuhu, China, the Omoda 7 makes use of the “T1X” platform underpinning similar to the Omoda 5 and Omoda GT.
The five-seater SUV has a wheelbase of 2,700 millimeters and length of 4,621 mm which is comparable to a Toyota RAV 4.
The Omoda 7’s body ushers in a new stylish 360-degree exterior design theme, including a 20-inch alloy wheels.
Inside it has a 15.6-inch sliding center console that reaches the front passenger side. It also has a “gamer” seat and voice-integration commands.