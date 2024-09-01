GONE IN 8 SECONDS: Omoda 7 sets speed record in sizzling Chinese desert

In a remarkable showcase of automotive engineering excellence, Omoda 7, the latest compact crossover SUV of the global car brand Omoda and Jaecoo, recorded an 8.0 acceleration rate.

Under torrid heat of the sun in Turpan, China, the feat was achieved during an extreme-temperature test performed by no less than the international CEO for Omoda and Jaecoo, Shawn Xu.

The high-temperature performance test was conducted to demonstrate the engine efficiency of new-energy vehicles.

The results of this test prove the Omoda 7’s advanced engine, battery management system, and cooling technology, showcasing Omoda and Jaecoo’s excellence in automotive engineering.

“This result directly confirms that Omoda 7 can still maintain non-attenuated power output as well as a stable and reliable performance under high-temperature conditions,” Xu said.