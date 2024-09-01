Go inspects new Davao Oriental super health center

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Baganga, Davao Oriental on Friday to inspect the town’s new Super Health Center.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go is committed to enhancing health infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas. He praised the local government's efforts to prioritize healthcare and emphasized the importance of accessible medical services for all Filipinos.

Go highlighted that Super Health Centers are designed to alleviate hospital congestion by providing comprehensive primary healthcare services, including outpatient care, diagnostics, birthing, and minor surgeries. These centers also offer specialized services like EENT care, physical therapy, and telemedicine.

Following the inspection, Go led a relief operation at Barangay Salingcomot covered court, assisting 1,750 residents with financial aid, grocery packs, vitamins and other essentials. He also distributed bicycles, mobile phones and sports equipment, reflecting his advocacy for youth health and fitness.

Go encouraged residents to utilize the Malasakit Center at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center for medical assistance, citing its role in reducing healthcare costs. He is a principal author of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized this program.

In his role as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has supported local infrastructure projects, including road construction and ambulance acquisition. Before visiting Baganga, he also conducted relief operations in nearby areas and inspected additional Super Health Centers.

Senator urges PhilHealth reform

In a poignant speech on 27 August, Go highlighted a tragic case in Cebu where a pregnant woman died along with her unborn child after choosing to give birth on the street due to the cost of hospital care.

Go emphasized that better awareness of government services could have saved their lives and called for stronger promotion of PhilHealth services and the Universal Healthcare Act to prevent such tragedies.

Go criticized PhilHealth’s underutilized funds and inadequate benefit packages, questioning why patients still struggle to afford medical care. He highlighted issues like out-of-pocket expenses, restrictive policies, and unpaid hospital bills that strain both patients and healthcare providers.

The senator also addressed the public’s growing distrust in PhilHealth and the phenomenon of patients leaving hospitals due to financial constraints.

He urged PhilHealth to honor its commitments, improve services, increase coverage, and halt the transfer of funds to the National Treasury. Go stressed that the inefficiencies within PhilHealth could cost lives and vowed to keep monitoring the situation to ensure that promises are fulfilled.

Ormoc is pentathlon hub

Ormoc City in Leyte has become a key center for modern pentathlon in the Philippines, thanks to Senator Go's support. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance and chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go played a crucial role in establishing a modern pentathlon facility in Ormoc, alongside local leaders like Representative Richard Gomez and Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez.

The facility, inaugurated on June 16 last year, includes a fencing hall and has significantly contributed to the success of Filipino athletes, with notable achievements at the UIPM World Championships and Asian Championships in 2024. Filipino athletes won multiple medals, including gold in the Mixed Relay Junior event and silver in the Individual Junior event.

Go’s support for sports extends beyond this facility. He helped create the National Academy of Sports and sponsored Senate Bill 2514, which aims to institutionalize the Philippine National Games. He has also advocated for improved sports infrastructure and increased funding for sports programs.

Go remains a strong advocate for grassroots sports development, emphasizing the importance of investing in young athletes and maintaining sports facilities to foster national pride and excellence.