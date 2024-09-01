Gilas Youth battles Indonesia

Gilas Pilipinas Youth begins its quest for FIBA U18 Asia Cup glory against Indonesia on Monday at the Arena Complex in Jordan.

Tip off is at 9:30 p.m. (Manila time) as the Philippines is expected to dominate its match against its Southeast Asian foe.

Apart from Indonesia, Gilas Youth is in Group C along with the host Jordanians and New Zealand.

The Philippines hopes for a better standing after finishing the 2022 edition in Tehran at sixth place with a 4-2 win-loss record.

Gilas Youth is gunning for at least a fourth place finish to gain a spot in the 2025 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Philippines faces both the Jordanians and the Kiwis on Wednesday.

The last time both the Philippines and Indonesia met was at the SEABA Quaifiers last July in Kuala Lumpur.

There, Gilas Youth decimated the Indonesians, 87-64, during the qualifers with Andy Gemoa dropping a double-double game of 29 points and 12 rebounds.