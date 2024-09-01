GAP maps out Yulo’s 2025 itinerary

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) has grand plans for Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

Although Yulo will rest out the remainder of 2024 so he could celebrate his victory and rest as well, GAP president Cynthia Carrions said a during a press conference hosted by ArenaPlus on Saturday in Cubao that “we have big plans” for the 24-year-old Olympic hero.

In fact, Carrions said Yulo will set up training camp overseas as he revs up for a tough 2025.

“We’re going to get coaches from different places and we’re going to send him overseas for training camps,” Carrion said.

“United Kingdom, Korea and Japan. That’s where they get more experience,” she added.

Before opting to train in the Philippines this year, Yulo honed himself in Japan under coach Munehiro Kugimiya, widely credited as well for Yulo’s meteoric rise.

Another Japanese mentor in Tomoharu Sano was supposed to fill in as Yulo’s new mentor after he parted ways with Kugimiya but Sano got injured on his way to the country and was forced to return home.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old gymnast was honored by CENTURY Properties Group (CPG) and its first home brand, PHirst, as he got his own house in Batangas worth P6 million.

CPG also donated P500,000 to GAP to support its grassroots program.

In 2021, CPG and PHirst also gave weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz a house of her own after winning the gold medal in the women’s 55-kilogram event in the Tokyo Olympics.

The FIG World Championships is taking place in Jakarta in October and the 32nd Southeast Asian Games will follow in Thailand in December.