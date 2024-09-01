From emissions to efficiency: Embrace green building practices in the Philippines

Buildings consume about 34 percent of global energy and contribute up to 37 percent of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to the United Nations Environment Program.

In the Philippines, the energy sector, which includes residential and commercial buildings, is the largest emitter of GHG, contributing 74.89 teragrams (Tg) of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2015 and 99.85 Tg of CO2e in 2020.

As the country continues to experience the adverse impacts of climate change, the need to transition to green building practices has never been more urgent. Green buildings — structures that adopt measures which prioritize energy efficiency, and use renewable energy sources and sustainable materials — are crucial to reduce GHG emissions and create healthier, more resilient communities.

The National Adaptation Plan, which outlines the Philippines’ strategy for adaptation and resilience, emphasizes the integration of climate-smart standards in building and construction. The goal is to encourage and incentivize the adoption of green and circular economy principles across housing programs and value chains at every level.

The Nationally Determined Contribution Plan also recognizes green building practices as part of the policies and measures that will help the country meet its commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The plan highlights the importance of retrofitting existing buildings to improve energy efficiency and reduce waste, as well as constructing buildings that meet green building standards.

The re-greening of metropolitan areas not only enhances their aesthetic appeal but also brings profound environmental and economic dividends. Integrating R&D components is crucial to continuously innovate and improve green methodologies.

These strategies generate economic benefits by creating new job opportunities in the green sector and encouraging green investments. As we shift from business-as-usual and move towards a more eco-friendly, low-carbon economic framework, we can transform the real estate landscape. By incentivizing the production of green products and ecologically beneficial services, we create an environment where sustainable business practices thrive.

There is optimism that cities, as engines of innovation and progress, will take the lead in regreening efforts, yielding economic benefits, new job opportunities in the housing industry, and increased green investments.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, Climate Change Commission vice chairperson and executive director, emphasized the importance of this transformation.

“By embracing green building principles, we not only reduce our carbon footprint but also ensure our infrastructure withstands the challenges of a changing climate.”

To promote the widespread adoption of green building practices, it is crucial to introduce policies and initiatives that advocate for green certification standards, provide incentives for sustainable construction, and support local government units in implementing green building codes.