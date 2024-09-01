Focus crimes decrease seen in QC

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported over the weekend a significant reduction in the eight focus crimes within its jurisdiction across Metro Manila.

QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said the eight focus crimes, which include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, and carnapping, recorded a marked decline in incidents.

He cited that from January to July 2022, there were 1,350 recorded incidents, compared to 1,060 incidents during the same period in 2024.

This represents a substantial decrease of 21.48 percent, or 290 incidents, according to Maranan.

The QCPD also reported an improvement in its Crime Clearance and Solution Efficiency, which increased by 2.75 percent.

Maranan commended the QCPD personnel for their dedication and effective policing strategies that contributed to these positive outcomes.

He also stressed that the accomplishments reflect the QCPD’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and order in Quezon City and ensuring the safety and security of its residents.

“Congratulations to all the members of QCPD and thanks to the QC-LGU and our Qcitizens for continuing to support the QCPD,” Maranan said.

“This success is the result of our collective cooperation towards our goal of making Quezon City safe and peaceful,” he added.