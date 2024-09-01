Favorite Korean chicken now available for Southies
Good news for all Korean fried chicken lovers in the south. BB.Q Chicken is in the neighborhood to serve you in the Festival Mall Expansion wing in Alabang. People from Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa and even Laguna won’t need to travel that far to enjoy the famous crispy chicken from Korea.
This favorite Korean chicken we see on TV is now a welcome treat to Southies and nearby cities as the best of the best quality Korean fried chicken, had its grand opening of its newest location in Alabang, marking its debut in the south and its 12th store in the Philippines. This exciting addition to the BB.Q Chicken family promises a delectable dining experience infused with the brand’s renowned flavors and hospitality.
BB.Q Chicken Festival Mall boasts of a colorful and inviting ambiance and spacious event area, making it the perfect venue for special occasions and gatherings. The newest restaurant offers versatile function rooms ideal for private parties, corporate events and celebrations of all kinds. Guests can also unwind and socialize at the beautiful bar, enjoying a refreshing selection of beverages alongside BB.Q Chicken’s mouthwatering menu offerings.
To celebrate its grand opening, BB.Q Chicken invites guests to experience its irresistible lineup of Korean fried chicken, tantalizing side and signature sauces. Whether indulging in a meal with family and friends or hosting a memorable event, BB.Q Chicken promises an unforgettable culinary journey.
Chavit Singson, along with Rep. Richelle Louise Singson-Michael, Vanessa Singson and Carleen Singson graced the event and officially welcomed everyone to the newest location of the restaurant. The lively event was hosted by Rico Robles.
For more information about BB.Q Chicken Philippines and to stay updated on news and promotions, visit and follow BB.Q Chicken PH on social media @bbachickenhofcial.