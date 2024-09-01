Favorite Korean chicken now available for Southies

Good news for all Korean fried chicken lovers in the south. BB.Q Chicken is in the neighborhood to serve you in the Festival Mall Expansion wing in Alabang. People from Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa and even Laguna won’t need to travel that far to enjoy the famous crispy chicken from Korea.

This favorite Korean chicken we see on TV is now a welcome treat to Southies and nearby cities as the best of the best quality Korean fried chicken, had its grand opening of its newest location in Alabang, marking its debut in the south and its 12th store in the Philippines. This exciting addition to the BB.Q Chicken family promises a delectable dining experience infused with the brand’s renowned flavors and hospitality.