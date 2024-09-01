Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evans in ‘Red One’

Red One, the star-studded action-adventure comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, will hit local cinemas one week earlier than originally scheduled. It opens in Philippine cinemas 6 November, nine days ahead of the film’s US opening.

Besides Red One, Warner Bros. Pictures’ stacked end-of-year lineup includes Joker: Folie a Deux, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice. The original movie earned director Tim Burton, Michael Keaton and the rest of the film’s powerhouse cast a nearly four-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on 29 August.

Rounding out the studio’s 2024 Philippine lineup are new acquisitions from Asia, including I, The Executioner, a Korean action movie starring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Hae-in, opening in Philippine cinemas 25 September. Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, this film is a sequel to the 2015 box-office hit Veteran, which was also directed by Ryoo and starred Hwang.

Moviegoers in search of Thai films can look forward to the sci-fi time travel epic Taklee Genesis: Worlds Collide in September, and fans of Japanese titles can now save the date for anime “The Colors Within” in October and horror movie Anoko Wa Daare, from the director of Ju-on, in November.