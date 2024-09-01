DRIVE TO 1,000 KILOMETERS: BYD Sealion 6 DM-i undergoes extended range challenge

ACMobility, Ayala Corporation’s end-to-end mobility solutions provider and the official distributor of BYD cars in the Philippines, recently organized an enlightening three-day media drive featuring the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i in the heart of Ilocandia.

The adventure took members of the motoring media and content creators on an unforgettable journey from Seda Hotel Manila Bay to the historic city of Vigan, Ilocos Sur, and then to the iconic San Agustin Church of Paoay, Ilocos Norte.

With the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i driving at highway speeds, the entire round trip covered 1,000 kilometers, showcasing the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i’s impressive electric-first drive complemented by its range extender.

The media experienced the power and comfort of the latest BYD electric compact SUV on highways and scenic provincial roads.

The event began at Seda Hotel Manila Bay, where participants were reintroduced to the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i’s advanced electric vehicle powertrain, its striking design, and class-leading safety and convenience features.

Representatives from BYD Cars Philippines then shared their vision for the electric compact SUV in the local market. Before the participants hit the road, they provided a detailed walkthrough of its key features, highlighting its cutting-edge electric systems and futuristic design.

“The BYD Sealion 6 DM-i enters the market at a significant moment when the demand for efficient and versatile vehicles is at an all-time high,” said Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines.

“With its groundbreaking BYD Super DM-i sets a new benchmark in the industry, offering Filipinos a fully electrified mobility experience free from the limitations of range anxiety.”

As the convoy set off on the scenic road trip to Vigan, motoring journalists and influencers experienced the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i’s smooth electric acceleration, intelligent tech features, and comfortable cabin.

‘The BYD Sealion 6 DM-i enters the market at a significant moment when the demand for efficient and versatile vehicles is at an all-time high.’