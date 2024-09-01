DRIVE TO 1,000 KILOMETERS: BYD Sealion 6 DM-i undergoes extended range challenge

ACMobility, Ayala Corporation’s end-to-end mobility solutions provider and the official distributor of BYD cars in the Philippines, recently organized an enlightening three-day media drive featuring the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i in the heart of Ilocandia.
The adventure took members of the motoring media and content creators on an unforgettable journey from Seda Hotel Manila Bay to the historic city of Vigan, Ilocos Sur, and then to the iconic San Agustin Church of Paoay, Ilocos Norte.
With the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i driving at highway speeds, the entire round trip covered 1,000 kilometers, showcasing the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i’s impressive electric-first drive complemented by its range extender.
The media experienced the power and comfort of the latest BYD electric compact SUV on highways and scenic provincial roads.
The event began at Seda Hotel Manila Bay, where participants were reintroduced to the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i’s advanced electric vehicle powertrain, its striking design, and class-leading safety and convenience features.
Representatives from BYD Cars Philippines then shared their vision for the electric compact SUV in the local market. Before the participants hit the road, they provided a detailed walkthrough of its key features, highlighting its cutting-edge electric systems and futuristic design.
“The BYD Sealion 6 DM-i enters the market at a significant moment when the demand for efficient and versatile vehicles is at an all-time high,” said Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines.
“With its groundbreaking BYD Super DM-i sets a new benchmark in the industry, offering Filipinos a fully electrified mobility experience free from the limitations of range anxiety.”
As the convoy set off on the scenic road trip to Vigan, motoring journalists and influencers experienced the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i’s smooth electric acceleration, intelligent tech features, and comfortable cabin.
Powered by Super DM-i technology, this extended-range electric vehicle delivered impressive performance with a combined output of 217 PS and 325 Nm of torque.
The car handled the long stretches of the North Luzon Expressway, the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, and mountainous curves in Agoo, La Union, with ease.
Even fully loaded with passengers and luggage, the Sealion 6 DM-i offered a quiet, comfortable ride, enhanced by its premium interior and 15.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The large panoramic sunroof added to the driving pleasure, offering breathtaking views of the sky and countryside.
Participants also tested the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i’s DiPilot Advanced Driver Assistance features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking on standby in case of unforeseen braking situations.
These ensured a stress-free driving experience on the long journey.
After arriving in Vigan on the first day, the journey continued on Day 2 with a stopover at two of Ilocos Norte’s most iconic landmarks: the Ilocos Norte Arch and the San Agustin Church of Paoay.
As the convoy passed through the Ilocos Norte Arch, participants were welcomed by the grand gateway that signifies entry into the heart of Ilocano culture. The arch, steeped in historical significance, is a welcome symbol of the region’s rich heritage.
Following the stopover at the Ilocos Norte Arch, the group visited the San Agustin Church in Paoay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its distinct baroque architecture.
Its massive buttresses and coral stone walls reflect the ingenuity of Spanish-era builders and provide a stunning backdrop for photographs, making it an ideal venue for media and content creators.
The countryside journey concluded back in Vigan with a visit to Villa Angela Heritage House, the final stop, offering a perfect blend of history and modernity that mirrors the innovative heritage of BYD as a brand and its focus on innovation.
“Completing the 1,000-kilometer media drive from Manila to Vigan showcases the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i’s remarkable electric capabilities and extended range,” Palanca said.
“This route demonstrates the vehicle’s long-distance performance, handling, and efficiency, showcasing BYD’s commitment to progressing electric mobility and delivering exceptional driving experiences.”
He continued: “The event underscores our dedication to leading the EV market with breakthrough sustainable technologies that benefit the Filipino.”
Priced at P1,548,000, the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, offered in Azure Blue, Harbour Grey, and Arctic White, comes with a six-year or 150,000-km bumper-to-bumper warranty, and an eight-year or 160,000-km warranty for the high-voltage battery. It is available at all BYD dealerships nationwide.