Cops nab two 'akyat bahay' gang members

In a swift operation conducted by personnel of the CAA Sub-Station of the Las Piñas City Police Station, two suspects were apprehended following a burglary incident in a subdivision in Brgy. Pulang Lupa Dos, Las Piñas City.

The apprehension occurred around 3:20 AM on 31 August 2024. The suspects, identified as "Jayson," 22, and "Oscar," 34, will face complaints for trespass to dwelling, theft, and violation of Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The incident took place around 1:30 AM when the victim, "Russell," was awakened by the loud barking of his dog. He then discovered two individuals inside his home who had unlawfully entered and stolen a cellphone and a silver watch.

The suspects attempted to flee, but alert neighbors quickly notified the authorities. During the arrest, Jayson was found in possession of a loaded caliber .38 firearm, while Oscar carried an unknown caliber pistol in his shoulder bag. The stolen items were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were brought to the Las Piñas City Police Station.