COMIC CONVENTION: WHERE Local comic artists AND cosplayers share the spotlight

A cosplay competition set the stage for participants and enthusiasts alike to channel their imagination as they donned meticulously curated garbs complete with accessories to breathe life into the persona of their choice, whether it be from video games, manga series, or anime.

The winners were screened by titleholder Djyrmae Subagan, award-winning cosplayer Anthony Aposaga, and professional cosers Emi “LiaBear” Gonzales, Yoruino, and Aster Siu. The entrants were judged based on the fidelity of their outfits to the original works, craftsmanship of the details and props, presentation of mannerisms, and lasting impression on the viewers.