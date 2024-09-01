COMIC CONVENTION: WHERE Local comic artists AND cosplayers share the spotlight

Filipino comic artists and cosplayers gathered in a celebration of creativity and ingenuity at the recently concluded DrawINK Convention. One of the highlights was a panel discussion entitled “Komikeros in the Digital Landscape,” headlined by popular local illustrators and social media personalities Drew Borja of Hunghang Flashbacks and AJ Bacar of Sskait.
The special guests expounded on their processes, sources of inspiration, and how they incorporated and promoted Filipino culture in their works. They imparted several tips on building a brand identity as well as growing the audience. The talk walked the audience through their setbacks and triumphs that established their presence in the online comic industry.
The fete featured an Artist Alley, which showcased the iconic figures and merchandise of Sskait, APOG, and chef budz. It also provided a platform for starting Benildean comic artists and illustrators to present and promote their original pieces.
A cosplay competition set the stage for participants and enthusiasts alike to channel their imagination as they donned meticulously curated garbs complete with accessories to breathe life into the persona of their choice, whether it be from video games, manga series, or anime.
The winners were screened by titleholder Djyrmae Subagan, award-winning cosplayer Anthony Aposaga, and professional cosers Emi “LiaBear” Gonzales, Yoruino, and Aster Siu. The entrants were judged based on the fidelity of their outfits to the original works, craftsmanship of the details and props, presentation of mannerisms, and lasting impression on the viewers.
Attasha Ysabella Dioso emerged as the Champion. She was recognized for her “superb performance” as Furina de Fontaine from the action role-playing gacha game Genshin Impact.
Gelssie Acero, who portrayed Fu Hua from Honkai Impact 3rd and Edrielle Anne Nachor who came as Ozamu Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs placed Second and Third, respectively.
Alexandra Flores, who likewise dressed as Furina de Fontaine, was hailed as Most in Character, while Calista Jade Maniquis as Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII was named Best in Craftsmanship.
Sarah Kyle Emmanuelle V. Reyes, who embodied Miguel O’Hara from Across the Spiderverse, stood out as the Audience Favorite.
The festivity concluded with an intimate DrawINK Night, which turned the spotlight on the organizers and convenors.
The three-day event was organized by DrawINK, the comic organization of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. For more information about DrawINK, visit https://www.facebook.com/drawinkbenilde.