Comelec gets 8,640 ACM units

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has received 8,640 units of Automated Counting Machines (ACM) at its warehouse in Biñan, Laguna.

The Comelec said the machines will undergo a Hardware Acceptance Test (HAT) to ensure the ACMs work properly. The HAT will begin on 11 September.

This is the second delivery batch from South Korean firm Miru Systems, the poll body’s systems supplier.

The ACMs will be used in the 2025 National and Local Elections and the first Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao parliamentary elections.

According to the Comelec, each delivery of ACM units included the ACM case, power cords, adapters, privacy screens, thermal paper rolls, devices to aid voting by Persons with Disability (PWD), paper seals and other election peripherals.

More than 24,000 units of ACMs have been delivered to the Comelec and are set to be completed this year with a total number of 110,000 ACM units.

The poll body said that Miru Systems has fulfilled the delivery of servers, printers, consolidation and canvassing system laptops, plastic kit boxes, and plastic seals that will be used in the canvassing of votes.