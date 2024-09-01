Cleanup: A step towards long-term solutions

As climate change worsens, this National Cleanup Month reminds us that a clean environment is crucial for the health of our ecosystem. It is also an opportunity to encourage individuals, organizations, academe, and communities to take the initiative and engage in sustainable practices.

Community cleanups help enhance the resilience of our communities in several key ways: reduce pollution and floods, ignite climate action initiatives, and build local capacity for disaster response. Through active participation in community cleanups, we not only beautify our surroundings but also strengthen our ability to recover from climate-induced disasters such as floods, extreme rainfall and severe weather events.