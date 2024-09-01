Cleanup: A step towards long-term solutions

As climate change worsens, this National Cleanup Month reminds us that a clean environment is crucial for the health of our ecosystem. It is also an opportunity to encourage individuals, organizations, academe, and communities to take the initiative and engage in sustainable practices.
Community cleanups help enhance the resilience of our communities in several key ways: reduce pollution and floods, ignite climate action initiatives, and build local capacity for disaster response. Through active participation in community cleanups, we not only beautify our surroundings but also strengthen our ability to recover from climate-induced disasters such as floods, extreme rainfall and severe weather events.
Inadequate waste management has become a major concern in building a climate-resilient community. Environmental degradation disrupts ecosystems and poses serious risks to public health and safety. Flooded streets, polluted waterways and the heat-trapping effects of excessive waste contribute to more frequent and severe weather events, underscoring the urgent need for large-scale cleanup efforts.
However, true sustainability demands more than just cleanup activities. It requires us to be responsible, adopt better habits, and be responsible for more disciplined and efficient waste management practices. Every piece of plastic waste we manage properly is one step closer to reduce the long-term need for cleanups.