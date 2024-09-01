CHR cites first Metro green camp

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has lauded the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) for establishing and sustaining the first green camp in Metro Manila and the entire country.

QCPD Director P/Big.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said getting the CHR’s commendation was an honor.

“The organization continues to balance its dedication to environmental stewardship with its core mission of enhancing operational capabilities in crime prevention and resolution,” Maranan said.

Under its “Project Green Camp Karingal,” the QCPD headquarters has installed 527 solar lights, 109 rainwater catchers and 148 waste segregation bins across Camp Karingal and its police stations as of 9 August 2024. There are also 174 vegetable gardens and 669 fruit-bearing trees inside the camp.

The QCPD benefitted from the greening program by reducing electricity and water consumption, translating into cost savings. Meanwhile, the vegetable patches from the camp and all police stations produced harvests worth P50,989, according to QCPD.