Chanyeol goes solo

Chanyeol, the multi-talented superstar makes his much-anticipated return to the Philippines for a solo concert unforgettable. Mark your calendars for 19 October as Chanyeol takes centerstage at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Chanyeol Live Tour: 都市風景 (City-scape) in Manila!

He is no stranger to the spotlight, whether he’s rapping, singing, songwriting, acting, or producing, he has always brought his unique flair and passion to every performance, captivating fans across the globe. As a member of EXO, Chanyeol has played a significant role in the group’s rise to stardom.

EXO’s music and performances have redefined K-Pop, and Chanyeol’s contributions have been instrumental in their success. While he cherishes the moments shared with his fellow members on stage, Chanyeol’s solo work offers fans a more intimate glimpse into his personal experiences, thoughts, and emotions.

His “solo” projects, characterized by their authenticity and emotional depth, resonate with fans on a profound level, showcasing his growth and evolution as an artist. As he continues to explore new musical landscapes, he remains dedicated to staying true to his roots.

This musical genius has gifted us with hits like “Tomorrow,” “Yours,” “Minimal Warmth,” “Let Me Love You,” “SSFW,” and “Good Enough.” The music video for “Good Enough,” featuring his fellow EXO members, has already garnered over 4.9 million YouTube views.

Chanyeol’s talents don’t stop at music. He has also made a name for himself in the world of film and television, proving that his artistic talents know no bounds. With memorable roles in films like Salut d’Amour and So I Married an Anti-fan, as well as appearances in popular TV dramas such as High Kick!, EXO Next Door, and Missing 9.