Caloocan voters split biggest barangay

Barangay 176 — also known as Bagong Silang in North Caloocan — will be divided into six separate barangays following the results of a recent plebiscite conducted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The 574-hectare Bagong Silang, the most populated barangay in the Philippines with over 260,000 residents according to the Philippine Statistics Authority, will now be divided into six smaller villages — Barangay 176-A, Barangay 176-B, Barangay 176-C, Barangay 176-D, Barangay 176-E, and Barangay 176-F.

Voting results showed that the decision to split the barangay was supported by 90 percent of Caloocan residents who participated in the plebiscite.

The Comelec said that a total of 22,854 residents voted in favor of the split, while 2,584 rejected it in the election held at five polling precincts last 31 August 2024.

Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan praised the successful voting, emphasizing that the new barangays will benefit residents in the long run.

“The city government fully supports the decision of our people to divide Barangay Bagong Silang into six barangays to improve our services to residents,” Malapitan said.

To recall, the split was initiated by House Bill 5819, filed by Caloocan First District Representative Oscar Malapitan.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on the other hand, signed Republic Act 11993 on 3 April 2024 directing the Comelec to conduct a plebiscite in the barangay.

With the approval of the plebiscite, the Comelec ratified the creation of the six new barangays.

Each of the newly formed villages will now be led by a different barangay captain.