CAAP joins fun run

Employees and officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Central Office on Sunday participated in the “VibeRun: Takbo Para sa Servant Heroes” fun run at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

The fun run is a major highlight of the month-long commemoration of the Philippine Civil Service Anniversary this September and is organized by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Simultaneously, CAAP personnel from Area Centers (AC) around the country participated in similar events coordinated by CSC regional offices in their respective areas.

Different CAAP ACs were recognized for having the highest participation rates.

Representatives from various government agencies took part in the event which aims to promote physical and emotional well-being among civil servants while also raising funds for charitable causes.