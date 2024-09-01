BPIF scholar graduates magna cum laude

One of BPI Foundation’s (BPIF) scholars has graduated with flying colors.

Mariah Nicholle Collado graduated as magna cum laude from the University of Santo Tomas with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management major in Travel Operations and Service Management.

“The Pagpupugay Scholarship has been a game-changer for me, enabling me to make significant contributions to society. By relieving my financial stress, it has allowed me to focus solely on my education, leading to academic success,” Collado said in a post on BPIF’s Facebook page.

“Thanks to organizations like BPIF, middle-class students can pursue their dreams without overwhelming debt, making the organization a godsend,” Collado said in her own Facebook post.

“By investing in my education, the Pagpupugay Scholarship has not only transformed my potential but also empowered me to become an active, contributing member of society,” her post added.

The scholarship also inculcated a “sense of duty and appreciation” to the beneficiary, encouraging her to become a public servant as a Sangguniang Kabataan member.

Collado’s post added that she aims to undertake workshops in financial management to cultivate the advocacy of the BPIF in creating a more financial inclusive Philippine setting.