Blue skies boost climate-resilient communities

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines air pollution as “the contamination of indoor or outdoor environments by any chemical, physical or biological agent that alters the natural characteristics of the atmosphere.” This issue is more than just a smoggy skyline or a foggy afternoon; it poses a significant threat to overall well-being and exacerbates climate change.
Air pollution originates from various sources, including motor vehicles, waste disposal, cooking and heating with wood fuel and kerosene, and industrial factories. These sources and activities release hazardous chemicals that severely compromise air quality, which harm human health and damage our ecosystems.
According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), air pollution causes one in nine deaths globally. Exposure to fine particulate outdoor pollution caused around 4 million deaths in 2019, with East Asia and Central Europe registering the highest death rates.
Data from UNEP also indicate that poor air quality is linked to a third of deaths from stroke, chronic respiratory disease and lung cancer, as well as a quarter of deaths from heart attacks.
Pollutants like black carbon, methane and ground-level ozone, classified as short-lived climate pollutants, significantly contribute to air pollution-related deaths and exacerbate climate change. Their presence accelerates global warming, leading to more extreme weather events, rising sea levels and disruptions in food security. The impacts on agriculture are particularly alarming as these pollutants impair the health of vital food sources and threaten community livelihoods.
Concerns arose recently when the active Taal Volcano in Batangas released volcanic smog, commonly called “vog.” The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) explained that vog consists of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and other volcanic gasses, which interact with atmospheric oxygen, moisture, dust and sunlight, posing health risks. This phenomenon reached areas around Taal, including parts of Cavite, Laguna and Metro Manila, prompting the suspension of face-to-face classes in those locations.
However, Phivolcs later revealed that the suspected vog or haze observed in Metro Manila was unrelated to volcanic activity at Taal. Instead, local pollutants caused the poor air quality in the metropolis.
The Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources supported this assessment, with air quality monitoring stations in Caloocan, Parañaque and Pateros recording unhealthy air quality levels for sensitive groups. Meanwhile, Makati logged a “very unhealthy” air quality level, underscoring the severity of the pollution crisis.
This situation highlights the ongoing struggle with air pollution in Metro Manila, where emissions from factories, vehicles and other urban sources continue to threaten public health and ecosystems.
Given this, individual responsibility is crucial. Collective efforts in climate action initiatives are necessary to safeguard our ecological resources and human health. Sustainable practices, such as proper waste disposal, using mass transportation and consistently monitoring industrial emissions, are vital to significantly reduce pollution.
Moreover, investing in and adopting renewable energy sources will decrease reliance on fossil fuels and help curb the release of harmful pollutants.
However, this challenge requires more than individual actions.
“It demands cooperation from both the government and society as a whole. Together, we can reduce the effects of climate change and enhance the resilience of our communities, making them more equipped to face climate-induced disasters,” said Robert E.A. Borje, the vice chairperson and executive director of the Climate Change Commission.
As we commemorate the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, let us remember that our collective commitment to sustainable practices plays a vital role in combating climate change. Blue skies symbolize clean air, which protects our ecosystems and strengthens food security, paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient world.
The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies was established by the UN General Assembly through Resolution 74/212. It recognizes that healthy air is essential for mitigating climate change and is crucial for the health and livelihoods of people.