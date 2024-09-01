Blue skies boost climate-resilient communities

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines air pollution as “the contamination of indoor or outdoor environments by any chemical, physical or biological agent that alters the natural characteristics of the atmosphere.” This issue is more than just a smoggy skyline or a foggy afternoon; it poses a significant threat to overall well-being and exacerbates climate change.

Air pollution originates from various sources, including motor vehicles, waste disposal, cooking and heating with wood fuel and kerosene, and industrial factories. These sources and activities release hazardous chemicals that severely compromise air quality, which harm human health and damage our ecosystems.

According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), air pollution causes one in nine deaths globally. Exposure to fine particulate outdoor pollution caused around 4 million deaths in 2019, with East Asia and Central Europe registering the highest death rates.

Data from UNEP also indicate that poor air quality is linked to a third of deaths from stroke, chronic respiratory disease and lung cancer, as well as a quarter of deaths from heart attacks.

Pollutants like black carbon, methane and ground-level ozone, classified as short-lived climate pollutants, significantly contribute to air pollution-related deaths and exacerbate climate change. Their presence accelerates global warming, leading to more extreme weather events, rising sea levels and disruptions in food security. The impacts on agriculture are particularly alarming as these pollutants impair the health of vital food sources and threaten community livelihoods.

Concerns arose recently when the active Taal Volcano in Batangas released volcanic smog, commonly called “vog.” The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) explained that vog consists of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and other volcanic gasses, which interact with atmospheric oxygen, moisture, dust and sunlight, posing health risks. This phenomenon reached areas around Taal, including parts of Cavite, Laguna and Metro Manila, prompting the suspension of face-to-face classes in those locations.