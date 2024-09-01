BEST Center September clinics fire off

Basketball and volleyball take centerstage anew when the September edition of the award-winning sports clinics by the BEST Center are held in Quezon City and Pampanga.

The Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center founded by the late Olympian Nicanor Jorge will hold cage clinics on all Saturdays of September and October at Ateneo de Manila University.

Basketball lessons from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. are for students in Preparatory Level and in Levels 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Volleyball clinics in Levels 1, 2, 3, Mastery and Adult Class are also offered.

Interested students may call 83719724 or visit Facebook page BEST Center Sports Inc.

Basketball clinics are also set in Pampanga for students in Preparatory Level, and Levels 1 and 2 on 15 September, 22 September, 29 September, 6 October, 13 October and 20 October.

Applicants may call Eddie Velasquez at 09176563254 or Ogie Velasquez at 09176720826.