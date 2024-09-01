Baseco sting ops nab 2 suspects

Operatives from the Manila Police District anti-illegal drugs unit arrested two individuals during a drug bust operation last Thursday night.

Police identified the suspects as Danica Monto Balondo and Umil Siguros, who were apprehended in Baseco Compound at Barangay 649 in Port Area, Manila.

During the operation, law enforcement seized P1,000 in marked money, computer-generated money used as a buy-bust copy and two pieces of white crystalline substance suspected to be “shabu.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a stolen vehicle was involved in a collision with a van and a tricycle while the suspect attempted to flee from authorities in Cubao. The vehicle, which had been rented for P3,000 a day, was never returned to its owner.

Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group’s Task Force Limbas chief Police Colonel Joel Casupanan said the suspect had rented the vehicle last 26 August and subsequently posted it for sale on Marketplace for P250,000 on 27 August.

Authorities tracked down the suspect by pretending to be interested buyers of the stolen vehicle. During the chase, the suspect crashed into a tricycle and a passenger van. When apprehended, the suspect admitted to being scared and attempting to flee.