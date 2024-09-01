AIF continues to empower MSMEs

The Asian Innovation Forum (AIF), a corporate social responsibility initiative of the DAILY TRIBUNE aimed at bridging micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to financial institutions, continues to empower business owners in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces.

According to Cebu CFI Community Cooperative, a trusted partner of the AIF, they have onboarded more than 800 new members since joining the DAILY TRIBUNE’s project. Cebu CFI, a members-only incorporated entity, has grown with over 155,000 members.

Another valued partner, Small Business Corporation (SBCorp), the lending arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), said it has provided a total of P5 million in individual loans since participating in the AIF.

During the latest AIF on 29 August in Mandaluyong City, SBCorp opened up opportunities for students interested in starting small businesses. Several students from Rizal Technological University’s Entrepreneurial course were introduced to SBCorp’s loan program for graduating students, which will be launched this month.

Meanwhile, Maya, a fintech company, has adapted to the needs of MSMEs and stressed that joining the AIF has helped it identify the shortcomings of competitors, enabling it to evolve and provide better solutions.

Business mentors have also joined the AIF to foster the growth of more MSMEs.

At the Mandaluyong AIF, Raymund Berja, the first Filipino appointed as AirAsia’s regional chief financial officer of the AirAsia super app, stressed the importance of having a vision for career and personal growth.

In his discussion with MSMEs, Berja defined the entrepreneurial mindset as starting something that offers value and growth.

“In running a business, opening a business, or even pursuing a career, having a vision of what you want to be in the future is crucial,” said the multi-awarded businessman, who also served as the regional head for tax, compliance, and procurement of the travel app based in Malaysia.

He added that daily actions reflect one’s passion, investment and discipline.

To know one’s passion, Berja suggested focusing on the four P’s: patience, presence, perspective and prayer.

“Perspective in life matters. What you look for determines what you see,” he said, stressing that in both professional and personal life, one should not compare themselves to others.

“Do not compare yourself with others. Always have the perspective that everything happens for a purpose. If you fail in life as part of success, it has a purpose. Your past doesn’t actually define you, but it prepares you for where you are now. Towards your aspiration for your aspiration in life in the future,” he added.

For Berja, success is not solely about knowledge and skills but also believing in the unseen process that God operates.

“In my experience, I’m now 44. If I look back in the past, I’ve seen the goodness of God in my business and life, and of course, people around me who have trusted me have empowered me to be who I am today,” he said.

“It’s also important as a believer to put God in the equation of what you do. You have to let God be your silent partner in everything that you do,” he continued, adding the pivotal power of trusting the Lord with all one’s heart, understanding, and mind.

“Because at the end of the day, it pays off. It’s something that will propel you to grow and achieve your aspirations when you put God in the equation of everything that you do. Hopefully, that will be,” Berja said.